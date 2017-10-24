Grimmy wrote: Shelford gone to Swinton, official. These forwards don't seem to be given a long time to prove themselves. He was captaining the academy in 2016 and being bigged up that pre-season. Suppose it's difficult for him if Wells, Field and Hamlin are now ahead of him though. Do we know if Davies is still with us?

Salford was always going to be one of those forwards not quite big enough for their position,in the modern game. He has got heart and bags of skill but would never have the time to mature in SL. Did I see that the average age of debut in the NRL is about 25? By that time in Super League if you do not have a starting gig you are surplus to requirements.