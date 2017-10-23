WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:17 pm
Madderzahatter wrote:
Do we think Wane could play Escare at half-back with Williams? Seemed to have a half-decent kicking game last year before injury and he's got enough pace to ask questions of the opposition defence.


I don't think so.

I just think Escare was so good at full back that it would be silly to move him anywhere else which begs the question of what will happen to Sam Tomkins if he is unable to be successful as a half.

Some big decisions for Wane to make next season.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:18 pm
Sam Tomkins will be successful as a half or as a fullback imo. If we judge by any players standards then we'll all be more then happy with his contributions next season but if we judge him against his previous self of 2010-2013 then we may be disappointed. I get we're paying top dollar so we'll probably always want more but I'm convinced that if we get a full season out of Sam next year, we'll have a player either as a fullback or a half who'll contribute 10+ try's, 20+ assists and a whole heap of experience.

Fingers crossed we get him through a full pre season. I think he'll be massively fired up next season after he was left out of the World Cup squad.
