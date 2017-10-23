Sam Tomkins will be successful as a half or as a fullback imo. If we judge by any players standards then we'll all be more then happy with his contributions next season but if we judge him against his previous self of 2010-2013 then we may be disappointed. I get we're paying top dollar so we'll probably always want more but I'm convinced that if we get a full season out of Sam next year, we'll have a player either as a fullback or a half who'll contribute 10+ try's, 20+ assists and a whole heap of experience.



Fingers crossed we get him through a full pre season. I think he'll be massively fired up next season after he was left out of the World Cup squad.