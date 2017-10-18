WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:37 pm
I see Cas have taken Jamie Ellis back, would indicate he will be 6, Gale at 7 and Roberts will be moving to FB?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:36 pm
RichieS wrote:
I see Cas have taken Jamie Ellis back, would indicate he will be 6, Gale at 7 and Roberts will be moving to FB?


And another GOAL kicker
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:54 am
KingRoss11 wrote:
Williams and Shorrocks are the long term 6/7



No thanks.

Williams and Tomkins yes. Shorrocks isn't good enough to be long term 7 for Wigan.

Back up choice ok, 1st choice no thanks.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:43 am
Have we really seen enough of Shorrocks to be sure? At the very least, the lad should be given a decent chance.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:34 pm
moto748 wrote:
Have we really seen enough of Shorrocks to be sure? At the very least, the lad should be given a decent chance.


I wouldn't be so sure of Tomkins at 7 either...
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 2:27 am
dany1979 wrote:
I wouldn't be so sure of Tomkins at 7 either...


Neither would I, but I'd be happy to see them both given a shot alongside Williams.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:17 am
Tricky Dicky wrote:
No thanks.

Williams and Tomkins yes. Shorrocks isn't good enough to be long term 7 for Wigan.

Back up choice ok, 1st choice no thanks.

Bit early to be writing Shorrocks off I think....?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:21 am
Grimmy wrote:
Bit early to be writing Shorrocks off I think....?



I'm not writing him off, I am just totally uninspired that we have been led to believe that just because they come from Wigan or have played in our youth system they are going to be good enough to play 7 for Wigan.

This is the exact reason our squad quality has become diluted. We have become over obsessed with developing our own players regardless of the standards needed to stay at the top and hence this is why we are no longer the leading force in the SL.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:30 pm
Do we think Wane could play Escare at half-back with Williams? Seemed to have a half-decent kicking game last year before injury and he's got enough pace to ask questions of the opposition defence.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:02 pm
I think we can safely say that Wane playing Escaré in the halves is even more unlikely than him playing Sam Tomkins there.

'Could'? Yes. But vanishingly unlikely.
