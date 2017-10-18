WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:37 pm
RichieS
I see Cas have taken Jamie Ellis back, would indicate he will be 6, Gale at 7 and Roberts will be moving to FB?
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:36 pm
Ashton Bears
RichieS wrote:
I see Cas have taken Jamie Ellis back, would indicate he will be 6, Gale at 7 and Roberts will be moving to FB?


And another GOAL kicker
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:54 am
Tricky Dicky
KingRoss11 wrote:
Williams and Shorrocks are the long term 6/7



No thanks.

Williams and Tomkins yes. Shorrocks isn't good enough to be long term 7 for Wigan.

Back up choice ok, 1st choice no thanks.
"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"

"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"

"The Culture needs to Change"

"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"

"We will be fitter than we have ever been"

"We will do contact like we have never done before"


"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"


SHAUN WANE 2009
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:43 am
Have we really seen enough of Shorrocks to be sure? At the very least, the lad should be given a decent chance.
