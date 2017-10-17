RichieS wrote: Great signing, one i am honestly envious of, will put bums on seats with entertaining rugby and also makes Wire contenders...wonder if Patton is available, would make a great long term pairing with GW!

I quite like the look of Patton but there's obviously something the Wire don't like about him if they're prepared to bring in a player like Roberts rather than give him a crack. I'm not sure he's better or has more promise than Shorrocks though?