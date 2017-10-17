Good half, overall kicking percentage of 82%. He could be rubbish but I'd hope we were at least looking at him.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, Angelus, ChrisA, chrissie, Darwen Warrior, Finfin, goobervision, jonh, ksm1701, Leyther_Matt, Listerofsmeg, Magic Superbeetle, RichieS, sergeant pepper, The Whiffy Kipper, TonyM19, Warrior Winger, wiganermike, Wigg'n and 321 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,871
|2,415
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|