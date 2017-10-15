WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:16 am
MelbourneWarrior

[quote="jonh"]From a playing point of view my only issue with his would be his loose carry. He is prone to the odd unforced error which to fair has been the plight of our squad over the last couple of years.

Melbourne have a solution to loose carries and sloppy play the ball, they fine the players $100 for every error. Maybe Wane should fine the player £100 for every unforced error and give it to a charity.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:07 pm
moto748
I didn't know he was on the market. He is a hell of a lot more of a wrecking ball than FPN, that is for sure!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 1:39 pm
Bondo

Great news for you FPN is returning for 2018
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 1:45 pm
moto748
Bondo wrote:
Great news for you FPN is returning for 2018


Clearly a silver bullet is needed...
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:44 pm
100% Warrior
That Mon wrote:
Lockers to prop giving him a breather mid game Currie to Loose or Bateman?
All four would give us a bit of edge


Having all 4 would be fantastic and we would have a back row to be envied. As I’ve said though I’d be absolutely astounded if Warrington would let him go to another SL club. Personally I think he’ll end up in the NRL one day rather than be snapped up by another SL club.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:15 pm
WiganBurt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
100% Warrior wrote:
Having all 4 would be fantastic and we would have a back row to be envied. As I’ve said though I’d be absolutely astounded if Warrington would let him go to another SL club. Personally I think he’ll end up in the NRL one day rather than be snapped up by another SL club.


he may demand a large transfer fee but I don't think he has the right to command an equally large salary just yet. like I said earlier, with the signing of Hamlin this sheds more doubt on the loose rumour I heard. can't name the source. but FYI, Sean Long practically blurted out that GW had signed for Wire just before he signed his Marquee contract with us. there must have been some truth in the rumour if a player still with heavy ties to the game believes a player has signed a contract. they all chat to each other outside the game, so I wouldn't be surprised if Wigan HAVE made an offer to Wire for Ben.

but with FPN looking like returning and Hamlin in, I can't see much room anywhere unless he is being touted as a utility player. i'd have him in a heartbeat however. faz, bateman, Tomkins etc all need a little kick to spur them on after a disappointing year (on the whole).
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:02 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Currie has handed in a transfer request!!!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:03 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
FPN has gone, one of the players has said so
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:26 pm
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
FPN has gone, one of the players has said so


Was also told this on Saturday evening by an ex-player, now playing for Wire. Nothing on the Currie rumour though.
