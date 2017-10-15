100% Warrior wrote: Having all 4 would be fantastic and we would have a back row to be envied. As I’ve said though I’d be absolutely astounded if Warrington would let him go to another SL club. Personally I think he’ll end up in the NRL one day rather than be snapped up by another SL club.

he may demand a large transfer fee but I don't think he has the right to command an equally large salary just yet. like I said earlier, with the signing of Hamlin this sheds more doubt on the loose rumour I heard. can't name the source. but FYI, Sean Long practically blurted out that GW had signed for Wire just before he signed his Marquee contract with us. there must have been some truth in the rumour if a player still with heavy ties to the game believes a player has signed a contract. they all chat to each other outside the game, so I wouldn't be surprised if Wigan HAVE made an offer to Wire for Ben.but with FPN looking like returning and Hamlin in, I can't see much room anywhere unless he is being touted as a utility player. i'd have him in a heartbeat however. faz, bateman, Tomkins etc all need a little kick to spur them on after a disappointing year (on the whole).