[quote="jonh"]From a playing point of view my only issue with his would be his loose carry. He is prone to the odd unforced error which to fair has been the plight of our squad over the last couple of years.



Melbourne have a solution to loose carries and sloppy play the ball, they fine the players $100 for every error. Maybe Wane should fine the player £100 for every unforced error and give it to a charity.