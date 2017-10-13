100% Warrior wrote:

More likely for me would be for TL to start to make the move into coaching which means the start of his gradual retraction from playing in a ‘squad player’ type role rather than starting position. That gives us versatility in the halves and hooking position if needed.



Touching on the Currie rumour I’d be astounded if Warrington let arguably their best player go to a huge rival in Wigan, even with a substantial transfer fee. I’d be delighted to have him in our squad but it means displacing Faz/Bateman/SOL. Notwithstanding that Currie has the potential to be better than Faz/Bateman, who do you drop to accommodate him? A player like Currie signed for a huge fee and on an equally huge wage doesn’t just sit on the bench.



I don’t think we could reasonably sign Currie without letting Bateman/Faz go or unless SOL retires. It’s a very very tough call to make.