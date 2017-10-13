WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:44 pm
That Mon
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
100% Warrior wrote:
More likely for me would be for TL to start to make the move into coaching which means the start of his gradual retraction from playing in a ‘squad player’ type role rather than starting position. That gives us versatility in the halves and hooking position if needed.

Touching on the Currie rumour I’d be astounded if Warrington let arguably their best player go to a huge rival in Wigan, even with a substantial transfer fee. I’d be delighted to have him in our squad but it means displacing Faz/Bateman/SOL. Notwithstanding that Currie has the potential to be better than Faz/Bateman, who do you drop to accommodate him? A player like Currie signed for a huge fee and on an equally huge wage doesn’t just sit on the bench.

I don’t think we could reasonably sign Currie without letting Bateman/Faz go or unless SOL retires. It’s a very very tough call to make.


Lockers to prop giving him a breather mid game Currie to Loose or Bateman?
All four would give us a bit of edge
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:11 pm
Bigredwarrior
That Mon wrote:
Lockers to prop giving him a breather mid game Currie to Loose or Bateman?
All four would give us a bit of edge


I'd be very surprised to see Currie go anywhere except Australia and let's not forget, he's still recovering from a major injury. Hopefully for his sake it won't reoccur and he can kick on but spending big could be risky.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:45 pm
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
There is zero chance...us taking Currie off Warrington would be the equivalent of last year with the GW to Wire rumours, the fee would immense (probably to much for IL to warrant) and the only way they would even consider it is if the player himself is so unhappy that staying put is a no go. I cannot see with brand new management throughout that a young man like Ben Currie would be kicking up such a fuss.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:40 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Gregson has signed for Leigh. Slightly disappointing, Thought he had a future here. I suppose when you fall out with Wane and Radlinski it's game over though. Not one of the boys. Good luck Greggo
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:37 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Gregson has signed for Leigh. Slightly disappointing, Thought he had a future here. I suppose when you fall out with Wane and Radlinski it's game over though. Not one of the boys. Good luck Greggo


He's been so unlucky with injuries, I hope he does well.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:15 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
There were clearly some issues between Wane and Gregson. It became clear after the Swinton game in the cup last year when Gregson and Joel Tomkins played at halfback. Post game Waney said Joel had played very well,whereas Gregson had been poor and I couldn't be any further away from the truth!!
