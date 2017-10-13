WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:36 am
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 118
100% Warrior wrote:
I think we ought to learn recent lessons on players coming back - don’t


Agreed, but actual quality like Hock does not come available often and as I said, pending him committing to getting fit he would actually be a great addition to the pack. However, I have a sneaky suspicion, Wire will take him :|
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:44 am
Father Ted
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7323
He had quite a few injuries this past two seasons.
Widnes or Salford may offer him a pay as you play deal perhaps.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:25 am
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 382
I would think twice about signing him even if he was in his form before his ban. He left a massive sour taste.
He's nowhere near as good now so shouldn't even be considered.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:07 am
Itchy Arsenal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1107
Location: God's little acre
Father Ted wrote:
Do they mean for a holiday or for good?

FPN has I believe returned home to get married and wont be coming back.
His partner apparently hated Wigan and couldn't wait to get back to Aus.
I don't think that the rest of the squad will be particularly unhappy that he wont be returning.
Not sure why club hasn't announced this and can only think that he has time left on his contract therefore, until all the legalities are resolved they will not give any statements on this.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:11 am
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 161
Whilst it would seem the most logical to put Escare at FB, Tomkins at HB and Leuleuai at HK (or keep MM/SP there and Leueuai goes into coaching) I do worry about Tomkins' ability to put in the defensive work of a 7. He's extremely lightweight which is fine in a way at FB but I think he'll be bulldozed in the middle.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:12 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12539
secondstanza wrote:
Whilst it would seem the most logical to put Escare at FB, Tomkins at HB and Leuleuai at HK (or keep MM/SP there and Leueuai goes into coaching) I do worry about Tomkins' ability to put in the defensive work of a 7. He's extremely lightweight which is fine in a way at FB but I think he'll be bulldozed in the middle.

Memory may be playing tricks, but I can't remember it being a big issue when he broke into the team in the halves. At least he has two strong defenders either side of him in Gelling and Bateman
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:55 am
WiganBurt
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 12, 2013 11:56 am
Posts: 98
RichieS wrote:
Why would you even think Ben Currie is available or that Warrington would even listen to offers? New coach just installed and looking promising on the recruitment side of things. Even if he was available, I doubt the lad would even want to join us tbf.


many folk saying that even now there are still a few unsettled players in the sqaud, Currie being one of them. I've even heard a far fetched rumour than Wigan have already made an offer to him but it will not be dealt with until after the WC, presumably when Wire could potentially have more reason to haggle.

don't shoot the messenger, not sure what the Wigan stance is now we have brought in Hamlin to be fair. certainly a good centre in the vein of Gells, i.e. specialised second rower moved to centres. currie could be a potential future 13 to replace lockers too!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:39 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5722
secondstanza wrote:
Whilst it would seem the most logical to put Escare at FB, Tomkins at HB and Leuleuai at HK (or keep MM/SP there and Leueuai goes into coaching) I do worry about Tomkins' ability to put in the defensive work of a 7. He's extremely lightweight which is fine in a way at FB but I think he'll be bulldozed in the middle.


What happens to MM/Powell? Who both are clearly among Wane’s favourites.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:43 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21279
Location: WIGAN
Grimmy wrote:
Memory may be playing tricks, but I can't remember it being a big issue when he broke into the team in the halves. At least he has two strong defenders either side of him in Gelling and Bateman


It won't be any issue whatsoever. He was fine defending in the line last time and he's bigger and stronger now.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:05 pm
100% Warrior
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4392
Wigg'n wrote:
What happens to MM/Powell? Who both are clearly among Wane’s favourites.


More likely for me would be for TL to start to make the move into coaching which means the start of his gradual retraction from playing in a ‘squad player’ type role rather than starting position. That gives us versatility in the halves and hooking position if needed.

Touching on the Currie rumour I’d be astounded if Warrington let arguably their best player go to a huge rival in Wigan, even with a substantial transfer fee. I’d be delighted to have him in our squad but it means displacing Faz/Bateman/SOL. Notwithstanding that Currie has the potential to be better than Faz/Bateman, who do you drop to accommodate him? A player like Currie signed for a huge fee and on an equally huge wage doesn’t just sit on the bench.

I don’t think we could reasonably sign Currie without letting Bateman/Faz go or unless SOL retires. It’s a very very tough call to make.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895
Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, Bigredwarrior, CM Punk, Edinburgh Warrior, hatty, moto748, Pie Eyed, Pieman, RJ, Saint_Claire, shadrack, tank123, That Mon, Trainman, Warrior Winger and 244 guests

