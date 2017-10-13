RichieS wrote: Why would you even think Ben Currie is available or that Warrington would even listen to offers? New coach just installed and looking promising on the recruitment side of things. Even if he was available, I doubt the lad would even want to join us tbf.

many folk saying that even now there are still a few unsettled players in the sqaud, Currie being one of them. I've even heard a far fetched rumour than Wigan have already made an offer to him but it will not be dealt with until after the WC, presumably when Wire could potentially have more reason to haggle.don't shoot the messenger, not sure what the Wigan stance is now we have brought in Hamlin to be fair. certainly a good centre in the vein of Gells, i.e. specialised second rower moved to centres. currie could be a potential future 13 to replace lockers too!