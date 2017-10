Father Ted wrote: Do they mean for a holiday or for good?

FPN has I believe returned home to get married and wont be coming back.His partner apparently hated Wigan and couldn't wait to get back to Aus.I don't think that the rest of the squad will be particularly unhappy that he wont be returning.Not sure why club hasn't announced this and can only think that he has time left on his contract therefore, until all the legalities are resolved they will not give any statements on this.