Smith and Leuluai have been as bad as each other these past two years for me. Matty Smith made far more errors in 2016 then Tommy did last year but he probably came up with a few more moments of note, simply due to his drop goals and the very odd decent kicking display. Tommy was just none existent last year. Not too many errors but it was just a nothing season in the main. No appetite to take on the line, not many assists, hardly any try's, a poor kicking game and even his defence didn't really get going like we know it can (in a hurtful sense) until later in the season. I think the jaw injuries knocked his confidence and meant he played within himself. I also think he'd got used to be second fiddle at NZ Warriors behind Johnson and playing very safety first but that's not the Leuluai we know and he's not very good at it.



Ideal world, we sign a new scrum half but that looks off the table so the next best bet is Escare at fullback with Tomkins and Williams in the halves and Leuluai getting minutes at hooker. I was very impressed with Escare's kicking out of hand last season and him and Tomkins taking that on will be a real improvement on this season. They could do with a prop or two to get us on the front foot though.