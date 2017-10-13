|
NSW
Free-scoring winger
|
Brough was a suggestion I'm afraid. Top goal kicker and long range kicker. Would be perfect til Sharrocks is ready.
When FPN goes, I'd be looking to sign David Fifita ( I know he's signed a deal 5 months ago but what do contracts mean these days)
Fifitas agent has just put a highlights video on YouTube check it out, a true wrecking ball!
In
Brough
Fifita
Hamlin
Out
Leaulai coaching
FPN
Breatherton
Shelford
Tierney
Naverrette
1.) Tomkins
2.) Davies
3.) Gelling
4.) Gildart
5.) Burgess
6.) Williams
7.) Brough
8.) Flower
9.) Powell
10.) Fifita
11.) Bateman
12.) Farrell
13.) O'Loughlin
14.) Tautai
15.) Clubb
16.) Mcilorum
17.) Sutton
Escare
Isa
Hamlin
Marshall
Manfredi
Sharrocks
Ganson
Forsyth
Wells
Field
Gregson
Joel Tomkins
And the new academy lads
Good deep squad with lots of competition for places, metre eating wrecking ball prop, goal kicking issue sorted, long kicking game issue sorted (taking the pressure of Williams allowing him to play freely).
Would be contending for all honours.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:23 am
|
For me the logical step would be to put Sam back into the halves at 6 moving GW to 7 and keeping Escare FB - similar to Darren Lockyer’s move from FB to HB. Therefore TL ought to be looking at retirement or a move to hooker. Let’s be honest he offered us nothing last season and we sorely missed Matty Smith.
David Fifita I absolutely agree is a signing we should be looking at. Alongside Hamlin/Flower/Clubb and FPN we’d have a bloody good prop set up with competition for places also.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:14 am
|
100% Warrior wrote:
For me the logical step would be to put Sam back into the halves at 6 moving GW to 7 and keeping Escare FB - similar to Darren Lockyer’s move from FB to HB. Therefore TL ought to be looking at retirement or a move to hooker. Let’s be honest he offered us nothing last season and we sorely missed Matty Smith.
David Fifita I absolutely agree is a signing we should be looking at. Alongside Hamlin/Flower/Clubb and FPN we’d have a bloody good prop set up with competition for places also.
I completely disagree about Smith. He gave us nothing at all for the vast majority of games. He's slow, poor passing accuracy, poor kicking game and is defensively weak. TL is a far better player and even those who don't like him can't argue that at least TL can tackle!
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:56 am
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I completely disagree about Smith. He gave us nothing at all for the vast majority of games. He's slow, poor passing accuracy, poor kicking game and is defensively weak. TL is a far better player and even those who don't like him can't argue that at least TL can tackle!
TL can tackle.
That’s about it though. His kicking game was awful and the link up with GW was non existent. Though I can partially agree with what you said about Smith, his organisation and link up play with GW was far far better than TL’s and it has shown with how GW has played this season. Far too many times we’ve seen TL throw a bad pass to GW who’s left with no other option than to do his now trademark and predictable dummy and jink before being tackled.
Sam is a much better half back partner to GW than TL.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:19 am
|
100% Warrior wrote:
TL can tackle.
That’s about it though. His kicking game was awful and the link up with GW was non existent. Though I can partially agree with what you said about Smith, his organisation and link up play with GW was far far better than TL’s and it has shown with how GW has played this season. Far too many times we’ve seen TL throw a bad pass to GW who’s left with no other option than to do his now trademark and predictable dummy and jink before being tackled.
Sam is a much better half back partner to GW than TL.
Agree with this. I honestly can't think of a worse 7 than Tommy in SL. He's truly terrible, and yes Smith is a way better 7 as he's more successful at the attributes of a 7, but as we know there's far more 7s out there than Smith and Tommy.
Tomkins to 7 with Escare coming in at 1 is worth a try, dropping Tommy has to be priority number 1.
I'm also concerned with how we 'wait' on young players coming through, when in reality they might never be good enough, now it's Shorrocks etc.
We need to deal with the here and now.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:35 am
|
Smith and Leuluai have been as bad as each other these past two years for me. Matty Smith made far more errors in 2016 then Tommy did last year but he probably came up with a few more moments of note, simply due to his drop goals and the very odd decent kicking display. Tommy was just none existent last year. Not too many errors but it was just a nothing season in the main. No appetite to take on the line, not many assists, hardly any try's, a poor kicking game and even his defence didn't really get going like we know it can (in a hurtful sense) until later in the season. I think the jaw injuries knocked his confidence and meant he played within himself. I also think he'd got used to be second fiddle at NZ Warriors behind Johnson and playing very safety first but that's not the Leuluai we know and he's not very good at it.
Ideal world, we sign a new scrum half but that looks off the table so the next best bet is Escare at fullback with Tomkins and Williams in the halves and Leuluai getting minutes at hooker. I was very impressed with Escare's kicking out of hand last season and him and Tomkins taking that on will be a real improvement on this season. They could do with a prop or two to get us on the front foot though.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:47 am
|
Hock released by Leigh. Wants to finish his career in SL.
The writing is on the wall. Surely Wane wouldn't be so stupid... would he? He has all the aggression that Wane wants. I can just see this happening to spell Lockers. Please no
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:04 am
|
Though that myself when I just read it. I very much doubt people above Wane would give the go ahead anyway.
Hock will forever go down as a wasted talent but what a player. I can't think of many I've enjoyed watching more.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:30 am
|
If he committed to preseason, got himself fully fit and was happy to sign a pay as you play contract on the right money, then at prop then its a no-brainer for one-year! gives us some aggression going forward.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:31 am
|
I think we ought to learn recent lessons on players coming back - don’t
|
