Brough was a suggestion I'm afraid. Top goal kicker and long range kicker. Would be perfect til Sharrocks is ready.
When FPN goes, I'd be looking to sign David Fifita ( I know he's signed a deal 5 months ago but what do contracts mean these days)
Fifitas agent has just put a highlights video on YouTube check it out, a true wrecking ball!
In
Brough
Fifita
Hamlin
Out
Leaulai coaching
FPN
Breatherton
Shelford
Tierney
Naverrette
1.) Tomkins
2.) Davies
3.) Gelling
4.) Gildart
5.) Burgess
6.) Williams
7.) Brough
8.) Flower
9.) Powell
10.) Fifita
11.) Bateman
12.) Farrell
13.) O'Loughlin
14.) Tautai
15.) Clubb
16.) Mcilorum
17.) Sutton
Escare
Isa
Hamlin
Marshall
Manfredi
Sharrocks
Ganson
Forsyth
Wells
Field
Gregson
Joel Tomkins
And the new academy lads
Good deep squad with lots of competition for places, metre eating wrecking ball prop, goal kicking issue sorted, long kicking game issue sorted (taking the pressure of Williams allowing him to play freely).
Would be contending for all honours.
