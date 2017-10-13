Brough was a suggestion I'm afraid. Top goal kicker and long range kicker. Would be perfect til Sharrocks is ready. When FPN goes, I'd be looking to sign David Fifita ( I know he's signed a deal 5 months ago but what do contracts mean these days) Fifitas agent has just put a highlights video on YouTube check it out, a true wrecking ball! In Brough Fifita Hamlin Out Leaulai coaching FPN Breatherton Shelford Tierney Naverrette 1.) Tomkins 2.) Davies 3.) Gelling 4.) Gildart 5.) Burgess 6.) Williams 7.) Brough 8.) Flower 9.) Powell 10.) Fifita 11.) Bateman 12.) Farrell 13.) O'Loughlin 14.) Tautai 15.) Clubb 16.) Mcilorum 17.) Sutton Escare Isa Hamlin Marshall Manfredi Sharrocks Ganson Forsyth Wells Field Gregson Joel Tomkins And the new academy lads Good deep squad with lots of competition for places, metre eating wrecking ball prop, goal kicking issue sorted, long kicking game issue sorted (taking the pressure of Williams allowing him to play freely). Would be contending for all honours.

RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!



Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are