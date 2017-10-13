WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:02 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1685
Brough was a suggestion I'm afraid. Top goal kicker and long range kicker. Would be perfect til Sharrocks is ready.

When FPN goes, I'd be looking to sign David Fifita ( I know he's signed a deal 5 months ago but what do contracts mean these days)

Fifitas agent has just put a highlights video on YouTube check it out, a true wrecking ball!

In

Brough
Fifita
Hamlin

Out

Leaulai coaching
FPN
Breatherton
Shelford
Tierney
Naverrette

1.) Tomkins
2.) Davies
3.) Gelling
4.) Gildart
5.) Burgess
6.) Williams
7.) Brough
8.) Flower
9.) Powell
10.) Fifita
11.) Bateman
12.) Farrell
13.) O'Loughlin

14.) Tautai
15.) Clubb
16.) Mcilorum
17.) Sutton

Escare
Isa
Hamlin
Marshall
Manfredi
Sharrocks
Ganson
Forsyth
Wells
Field
Gregson
Joel Tomkins
And the new academy lads

Good deep squad with lots of competition for places, metre eating wrecking ball prop, goal kicking issue sorted, long kicking game issue sorted (taking the pressure of Williams allowing him to play freely).

Would be contending for all honours.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:23 am
100% Warrior Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4389
For me the logical step would be to put Sam back into the halves at 6 moving GW to 7 and keeping Escare FB - similar to Darren Lockyer’s move from FB to HB. Therefore TL ought to be looking at retirement or a move to hooker. Let’s be honest he offered us nothing last season and we sorely missed Matty Smith.

David Fifita I absolutely agree is a signing we should be looking at. Alongside Hamlin/Flower/Clubb and FPN we’d have a bloody good prop set up with competition for places also.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, downo, NSW and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,2091,05776,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM