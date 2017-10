Father Ted wrote: Although we are not happy with our halves last season it is difficult not to underestimate the effect of forwards.

Best packs IMO were Cas and Hull. Cas were superb all the league season with Gale having a terrific season. Come the GF and the Cas pack were trampled underfoot. And what happened to Gale? Just not seen.

Our first job should be to sort out the forwards personnel, then the tactics of the pack. Get them both right and we will be going in the right direction.

If the forwards dominate games then we could go with halves of our choosing. If they start losing the forward battle then we'll have trouble no matter who wears the 6 & 7 shirts.

Another prop is required and I'm hoping we sign a quality front rower from the World Cup.

It has to be a priority. If we can get the go forward right, then I think we can get by with Escare at fullback and Sam Tomkins in the halves. They both can kick out of hand better then Leuluai and Tommy can get back in at hooker.If rumours are true that Nuuausala has gone and I'm sure Tierney and Navarette will go, then we have some room for at least one prop surely. The squad is too heavy with hooking options and I wouldn't be against shedding one of those if it meant we could get two quality props in (or a prop and a halfback but the halfback option seems to have pretty much been ruled out by the club).