Grimmy wrote:
Do you not see J.Tomkins moving into the prop role? Assuming Bretherton and Navarette have gone, that would make 6 (J.Tomkins, Flower, Clubb, Tautai, Sutton, Hamlin), with 5 of those having plenty SL experience. Isa also an option there if needed (i.e if we had 3 missing), with Wells or Field coming into the back row. I think that's reasonable depth/experience, though whether they perform is obviously another question, you can say that across the board though.
In the halves, agreed we have options, and my preference would be giving S.Tomkins a run there if we can't sign anyone good enough. It's a big ask for him to re-invent himself as a controlling 7 though, and who knows whether any of the others are ready. I just think it's such an important position to have uncertainty over, like an NFL team going into a season not knowing whether they have a good quarterback.
To be honest I do see that argument however I'm not sure we'd get 30 games out of Joel (And that's a different Argument) plus I kind of see Joel & Wells still being needed to add Size to a Small 2nd row of Faz/Bateman/ISA
Now I do get it that Hamlin comes in but at his Age I would see him being more of a back up, learning from Lockers?
All in all for the 8 Forwards we play each week (4 props 3 2nd row & a LF - I'm not counting Hookers) We have 9 Players plus Wells/Field & Hamlin (Only leaving them out as they're Untested I guess)?
I'm not sure that's enough and I'd rather see an extra Natural Prop with the make-up props (JT/ISA & Poss Wells/Field/Hamlin) used as sparingly there as possible.
In writing this I do acknowledge that those 5 or so players such as JT/Hamlin/ISA/Field etc. do give us good options and it "May" work out ok, I just would be more comfortable with an Extra Big Guy with 30 games and 50mins each week (I'd love an Andy Coley type signing) and I think this would give the platform our backs/Halves need more consistently.
PS
If moved to half back I see Sam Playing Right with George Left not as Scrum Half or Stand off's in the main.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:46 am
Jukesays wrote:
When we were at the start of our injury crisis Early season we suffered quite a lot of problems in the backs 3/4qtrs.
Whilst undoubtedly an issue at the time the big problem for me was the loss of Clubb & Flower (And to a lesser extent Bretherton) for 3/4 months and the rest of the season respectively.
We had lost 2 props end of the previous year in Crosby & Mossop with around 45 appearances between them and I think the emergence of Bretherton & the Navarette signing were intended to fill that gap and possibly due to salary cap issues I could see the reasoning along with the potential to use Lockers there.
However
Losing Clubb & Flower (in particular) left us very lightweight and we ran basically with 3 props in FPN/Sutton & TT for around 4/5 months until Clubbs return. Even though I haven't been massively impressed with FPN I have always defended him based on his game time this season, TT has been disappointing compared to 2016 however Sutton for me has been fantastic for a 21 year old and 30+ games this year to supplement an almost ever present 2016 (Missed 1 game I think?) is a fantastic return but also a Worry.
We didn't replace those 45 games Mossop & Crosby played & we lost 30+ games from Flower & Clubb and to me that is the Cornerstone of our issue this year (Not saying the scrum half issue isn't a problem, I just think it's been magnified by our lack of Game time/options etc. up front).
Now to say if FPN goes we would be ok without replacing him is way off the mark to me - Yes we will have Flower back - But that would only replace FPN to a front row we already acknowledge is short of bodies, Yes touch wood we will have Clubb for the whole season but that would still only leave us with 4 x front line props plus Bretherton.
I think we need at least 1 more Battle hardened 30 game a season Prop to supplement these 5 (And use Lockers/Hamlin as a prop sparingly) to share the workload far better than we've been able to this year.
With the return of Escare, the possibility of using Sam T at 1 or 6 - The return of Shorrocks Hopefully & the emergence of Ganson it leaves us with enough options at FB x2 (ST & Escare - Poss even Davies if needed?) - Halfback x 5 (GW,ST,SP,TL & JS - Poss even Woods) & Hooker x 5 (MM,SP,TL,JG,& Shorrocks).
I just don't think 5 props would be enough
I am with you on this. We need at least 2 new props over and above Hamlin. I believe Bretherton has gone and FPN is going therefore, we must recruit 2 big experienced units if we are to see any improvement.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:55 pm
No plans to sign a goal kicker according to Wane in the WEP.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:40 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
No plans to sign a goal kicker according to Wane in the WEP.
No, apparently the winner of the crossbar challenge will kick goals next season
Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:56 pm
Danny Brough one year deal
Thu Oct 12, 2017 3:22 pm
NSW wrote:
Danny Brough one year deal
rumour or suggestion?
Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:55 pm
NSW wrote:
Danny Brough one year deal
good shout!
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:38 pm
NSW wrote:
Danny Brough one year deal
No thanks, goes missing in big games and is a penalty machine. We need someone for longer term not a short term fix.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:46 pm
exiled Warrior wrote:
No thanks, goes missing in big games and is a penalty machine. We need someone for longer term not a short term fix.
This!! Our fans already complain about penalties, petulance and dissent, it would be off the scale if Brought was added too!
Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:15 pm
Just looking at Bradford Bulls Twitter account and Geoff Toovey has not made a decision about next season. They say he and the club will come to a decision in November. Might be a good option for assistant coach at Wigan?
