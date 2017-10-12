Grimmy wrote: Do you not see J.Tomkins moving into the prop role? Assuming Bretherton and Navarette have gone, that would make 6 (J.Tomkins, Flower, Clubb, Tautai, Sutton, Hamlin), with 5 of those having plenty SL experience. Isa also an option there if needed (i.e if we had 3 missing), with Wells or Field coming into the back row. I think that's reasonable depth/experience, though whether they perform is obviously another question, you can say that across the board though.



In the halves, agreed we have options, and my preference would be giving S.Tomkins a run there if we can't sign anyone good enough. It's a big ask for him to re-invent himself as a controlling 7 though, and who knows whether any of the others are ready. I just think it's such an important position to have uncertainty over, like an NFL team going into a season not knowing whether they have a good quarterback.

To be honest I do see that argument however I'm not sure we'd get 30 games out of Joel (And that's a different Argument) plus I kind of see Joel & Wells still being needed to add Size to a Small 2nd row of Faz/Bateman/ISANow I do get it that Hamlin comes in but at his Age I would see him being more of a back up, learning from Lockers?All in all for the 8 Forwards we play each week (4 props 3 2nd row & a LF - I'm not counting Hookers) We have 9 Players plus Wells/Field & Hamlin (Only leaving them out as they're Untested I guess)?I'm not sure that's enough and I'd rather see an extra Natural Prop with the make-up props (JT/ISA & Poss Wells/Field/Hamlin) used as sparingly there as possible.In writing this I do acknowledge that those 5 or so players such as JT/Hamlin/ISA/Field etc. do give us good options and it "May" work out ok, I just would be more comfortable with an Extra Big Guy with 30 games and 50mins each week (I'd love an Andy Coley type signing) and I think this would give the platform our backs/Halves need more consistently.PSIf moved to half back I see Sam Playing Right with George Left not as Scrum Half or Stand off's in the main.