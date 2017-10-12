WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:19 am
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5317
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Grimmy wrote:
Do you not see J.Tomkins moving into the prop role? Assuming Bretherton and Navarette have gone, that would make 6 (J.Tomkins, Flower, Clubb, Tautai, Sutton, Hamlin), with 5 of those having plenty SL experience. Isa also an option there if needed (i.e if we had 3 missing), with Wells or Field coming into the back row. I think that's reasonable depth/experience, though whether they perform is obviously another question, you can say that across the board though.

In the halves, agreed we have options, and my preference would be giving S.Tomkins a run there if we can't sign anyone good enough. It's a big ask for him to re-invent himself as a controlling 7 though, and who knows whether any of the others are ready. I just think it's such an important position to have uncertainty over, like an NFL team going into a season not knowing whether they have a good quarterback.


To be honest I do see that argument however I'm not sure we'd get 30 games out of Joel (And that's a different Argument) plus I kind of see Joel & Wells still being needed to add Size to a Small 2nd row of Faz/Bateman/ISA
Now I do get it that Hamlin comes in but at his Age I would see him being more of a back up, learning from Lockers?

All in all for the 8 Forwards we play each week (4 props 3 2nd row & a LF - I'm not counting Hookers) We have 9 Players plus Wells/Field & Hamlin (Only leaving them out as they're Untested I guess)?
I'm not sure that's enough and I'd rather see an extra Natural Prop with the make-up props (JT/ISA & Poss Wells/Field/Hamlin) used as sparingly there as possible.

In writing this I do acknowledge that those 5 or so players such as JT/Hamlin/ISA/Field etc. do give us good options and it "May" work out ok, I just would be more comfortable with an Extra Big Guy with 30 games and 50mins each week (I'd love an Andy Coley type signing) and I think this would give the platform our backs/Halves need more consistently.

PS
If moved to half back I see Sam Playing Right with George Left not as Scrum Half or Stand off's in the main.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
