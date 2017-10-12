Grimmy wrote:
If true, I'd go with the props we have got rather than replacing him, use the cap space on a scrum half with a bit of creativity and a kicking game
. Not saying I'm particularly happy with our props, but a halfback is surely our number 1 priority.
When we were at the start of our injury crisis Early season we suffered quite a lot of problems in the backs 3/4qtrs.
Whilst undoubtedly an issue at the time the big problem for me was the loss of Clubb & Flower (And to a lesser extent Bretherton) for 3/4 months and the rest of the season respectively.
We had lost 2 props end of the previous year in Crosby & Mossop with around 45 appearances between them and I think the emergence of Bretherton & the Navarette signing were intended to fill that gap and possibly due to salary cap issues I could see the reasoning along with the potential to use Lockers there.
However
Losing Clubb & Flower (in particular) left us very lightweight and we ran basically with 3 props in FPN/Sutton & TT for around 4/5 months until Clubbs return. Even though I haven't been massively impressed with FPN I have always defended him based on his game time this season, TT has been disappointing compared to 2016 however Sutton for me has been fantastic for a 21 year old and 30+ games this year to supplement an almost ever present 2016 (Missed 1 game I think?) is a fantastic return but also a Worry.
We didn't replace those 45 games Mossop & Crosby played & we lost 30+ games from Flower & Clubb and to me that is the Cornerstone of our issue this year (Not saying the scrum half issue isn't a problem, I just think it's been magnified by our lack of Game time/options etc. up front).
Now to say if FPN goes we would be ok without replacing him is way off the mark to me - Yes we will have Flower back - But that would only replace FPN to a front row we already acknowledge is short of bodies, Yes touch wood we will have Clubb for the whole season but that would still only leave us with 4 x front line props plus Bretherton.
I think we need at least 1 more Battle hardened 30 game a season Prop to supplement these 5 (And use Lockers/Hamlin as a prop sparingly) to share the workload far better than we've been able to this year.
With the return of Escare, the possibility of using Sam T at 1 or 6 - The return of Shorrocks Hopefully & the emergence of Ganson it leaves us with enough options at FB x2 (ST & Escare - Poss even Davies if needed?) - Halfback x 5 (GW,ST,SP,TL & JS - Poss even Woods) & Hooker x 5 (MM,SP,TL,JG,& Shorrocks).
I just don't think 5 props would be enough
