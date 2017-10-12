WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:00 am
Do they mean for a holiday or for good?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:01 am
If FPN is going it should give us some cap space to start to fill some very large holes in quality that we don't have compared to our rivals.

We're missing three types of player that I'd say our major rivals have at least two of (some all three)

1. A half with an excellent long and short kicking game.

2. A multi-dimensional dummy half (i.e. good at running, passing and creating)

3. A tough, yard eating, hard-working prop. (some have more than one - we have none)

Over time we have to fill these three holes.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:03 am
Trainman wrote:
Wigan Today website is reporting FPN is heading back home. If true I'd imagine that gives us a bit of cap space to play with.

If true, I'd go with the props we have got rather than replacing him, use the cap space on a scrum half with a bit of creativity and a kicking game :PRAY: . Not saying I'm particularly happy with our props, but a halfback is surely our number 1 priority.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:21 am
I would have thought that the first priority would be a player of first team quality who can kick goals. Many fans bemoan our attack, yet we were second in the Superleague for tries scored. George and Tommy both have decent short kicking games. Escare really surprised me with his long kicking game, it's a pity we never got the chance to see Escare #1, Sam Tomkins #6 and Williams#7 that may have helped, but I don't think it solves the goalkicking issue.

I guess what I'm saying is that we just can't sign a goalkicker like Jamie Foster if they aren't good enough to be in the first team on merit.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
