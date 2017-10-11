|
MelbourneWarrior wrote:
Is that a rumour or hope? would love it to be true. I’ve heard many good things about his coaching ability.
Been mentioned on the other site and heard it in the pub, nothing more than a rumour so 50/50 chance
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:32 am
Grimmy wrote:
See my earlier post, he/she regularly makes up random rumours for attention. Agree regarding Lam's coaching ability, I think he would come over as a head coach if he ever did come to SL though. He isn't far off an NRL head coach gig.
Stop being a tool Grimmy, everything i have posted has come from other sites and other fans. If it was attention that i wanted i would act out on facebook and instagram, not a Wigan fan site.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:36 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Pat initially signed for 2 years as I recall and stayed on for 8, becoming a club legend! We never know, we could have a budding superstar who'll stay for years to come!
optimism of the highest order eh?
I am quite relaxed about this signing because I'd much prefer a young buck on the way up rather than an old timer looking to top up his pension fund
As long as there are other props signed and they must be experienced and an improvement on what we have got then I seen this signing as a small part of pretty radical changes that are required.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:49 am
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Stop being a tool Grimmy, everything i have posted has come from other sites and other fans. If it was attention that i wanted i would act out on facebook and instagram, not a Wigan fan site.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:05 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
No problem with that at all. Kibula, Partington, Barnes to come through.
Jack Wells well on his way.
btw Hamlin won't count on the quota.
No one can say who'll come through or not. If he's any good why would we wanna see him go? I see losing good players as a problem.
Think his mother is from Blackpool re quota.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:05 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I am quite relaxed about this signing because I'd much prefer a young buck on the way up rather than an old timer looking to top up his pension fund
As long as there are other props signed and they must be experienced and an improvement on what we have got then I seen this signing as a small part of pretty radical changes that are required.
There is a middle ground.
