Last Son of Wigan wrote: A project signing again. If he's good he'll be back in Australia in under 3 years.

If he is it'll probably mean he's played well so that might not be a bad thing.In the WEP article, Wane mentions how much he loves the project type signings so I wouldn't be expecting anything other then one or two signings of this type.That YouTube video of him certainly gets you excited about how good this kid could be but then as somebody pointed out, you could make a decent highlight guys reel for FPN.