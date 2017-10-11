WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:27 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21269
Location: WIGAN
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
A project signing again. If he's good he'll be back in Australia in under 3 years.


If he is it'll probably mean he's played well so that might not be a bad thing.

In the WEP article, Wane mentions how much he loves the project type signings so I wouldn't be expecting anything other then one or two signings of this type.

That YouTube video of him certainly gets you excited about how good this kid could be but then as somebody pointed out, you could make a decent highlight guys reel for FPN.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:40 am
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3103
NickyKiss wrote:
If he is it'll probably mean he's played well so that might not be a bad thing.

In the WEP article, Wane mentions how much he loves the project type signings so I wouldn't be expecting anything other then one or two signings of this type.

That YouTube video of him certainly gets you excited about how good this kid could be but then as somebody pointed out, you could make a decent highlight guys reel for FPN.


True! You could make a highlight reel for many crap players making them look good!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:07 am
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 127
Adrian Lam assistant coach
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:11 am
MelbourneWarrior Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 24, 2016 9:04 am
Posts: 14
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Adrian Lam assistant coach



Is that a rumour or hope? would love it to be true. I’ve heard many good things about his coaching ability.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:28 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12530
MelbourneWarrior wrote:
Is that a rumour or hope? would love it to be true. I’ve heard many good things about his coaching ability.

See my earlier post, he/she regularly makes up random rumours for attention. Agree regarding Lam's coaching ability, I think he would come over as a head coach if he ever did come to SL though. He isn't far off an NRL head coach gig.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, Ashton Bears, bewildered, Bigredwarrior, chrissie, CM Punk, Edinburgh Warrior, Grimmy, Last Son of Wigan, MelbourneWarrior, RichieS, The Whiffy Kipper, Wiganosopher and 323 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,2562,50476,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM