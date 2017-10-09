(Website)

exiled Warrior wrote: We have, Navarrette recently , Sam Hopkins was another, just not a good record in this area in recent seasons,





I mentioned this mid season in relation to our recruitment and I think it is a telling stat given the timely announcement of the England squad.



If you were an established first team player at another club and were out of contract or a free agent why would you choose to go to Wigan? We have a history of struggling with our project signings with most leaving or struggling to establish themselves.



Even the ones that look to kick on like Taylor want to leave and add to that we have managed in this regimn to turn established England players into lads not capable of selection for a World Cup.



I mentioned this mid season in relation to our recruitment and I think it is a telling stat given the timely announcement of the England squad.

If you were an established first team player at another club and were out of contract or a free agent why would you choose to go to Wigan? We have a history of struggling with our project signings with most leaving or struggling to establish themselves.

Even the ones that look to kick on like Taylor want to leave and add to that we have managed in this regimn to turn established England players into lads not capable of selection for a World Cup.

For me it is a cultural problem with the club. This whole Wigan Way thing that Wane bangs on about may work for the lads Wane has brought through the ranks, but it is a culture that doesn't seem to really sit well with lads coming to the club.

I'm not sure I agree that we wouldn't be an attractive proposition for any project style signings due to our record. Yes there's been lads like Hopkins and Navarette but there's also been guys like Escare who was brilliant last year, Willie Isa who is a good player for us right back to guys like Flower, Clubb and Gelling. We can't forget that Bateman came in as nothing more then a promising youngster.



We've had a poor season granted but things can't be too bad around the place when lads like Williams, Lockers, Tom Davies,Escare, Isa etc seem delighted to sign back on and stay at the club. As a player I'd see Wigan as quite an attractive proposition. A side who've been in numerous finals, who develop young players and who aren't afraid to push the boundaries with games like those coming up in Australia. Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member



Wigg'n wrote: He is a Wigan fan tbf



I know he's a Golborne lad and it really can swing between Wigan and Warrington. I know he's a Golborne lad and it really can swing between Wigan and Warrington. Madderzahatter Free-scoring winger



Aboveusonlypie wrote: I've always thought Tyrell looked bang ordinary at Souths. Mind you so did Cuthbertson at the Knights and he turned out well. I think with Cuthbertson and Parcell, Leeds have certainly struck gold with players who were lets just say, unfancied, so Tyrell might be worth a punt.



It's the recruitment of rival clubs that makes ours look terrible - Cuthbertson, Parcell, Fifita, Minichello, Fonua, Kelly, Talanoa, Tuimavave, etc. Where are our good signings? That lot would all stroll into our team. We can't have tied up all our money in Wiliams, Tomkins and Lockers, surely? It's the recruitment of rival clubs that makes ours look terrible - Cuthbertson, Parcell, Fifita, Minichello, Fonua, Kelly, Talanoa, Tuimavave, etc. Where are our good signings? That lot would all stroll into our team. We can't have tied up all our money in Wiliams, Tomkins and Lockers, surely? 'There's only one code of rugby.' ksm1701

http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/hoffman-rejects-super-league-returns-home-10355/ Hoffman has gone back to the Storm for 1 year so that's one rumour put to bed. 'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'



Last Son of Wigan wrote: Our UK based signings are more project signings/development than established, who often don't add enough to the success of the team. Since fielden we've had 2 top signings; Bateman and Taylor. One of which has left, the other wasn't an established first teamer. .



Of all the talk about Cuthbertson at Leeds I actually think Garbutt is more like the player we need. He always seems to do the tough stuff and makes meters with little fuss. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



warriorweed wrote: Of all the talk about Cuthbertson at Leeds I actually think Garbutt is more like the player we need. He always seems to do the tough stuff and makes meters with little fuss.



If we stick with our current system of forwards not doing the hard carries then I'm afraid neither of them would be very effective at Wigan!

