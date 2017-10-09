|
jonh
exiled Warrior wrote:
We have, Navarrette recently , Sam Hopkins was another, just not a good record in this area in recent seasons,
I mentioned this mid season in relation to our recruitment and I think it is a telling stat given the timely announcement of the England squad.
If you were an established first team player at another club and were out of contract or a free agent why would you choose to go to Wigan? We have a history of struggling with our project signings with most leaving or struggling to establish themselves.
Even the ones that look to kick on like Taylor want to leave and add to that we have managed in this regimn to turn established England players into lads not capable of selection for a World Cup.
For me it is a cultural problem with the club. This whole Wigan Way thing that Wane bangs on about may work for the lads Wane has brought through the ranks, but it is a culture that doesn't seem to really sit well with lads coming to the club.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:26 pm
I'm not sure I agree that we wouldn't be an attractive proposition for any project style signings due to our record. Yes there's been lads like Hopkins and Navarette but there's also been guys like Escare who was brilliant last year, Willie Isa who is a good player for us right back to guys like Flower, Clubb and Gelling. We can't forget that Bateman came in as nothing more then a promising youngster.
We've had a poor season granted but things can't be too bad around the place when lads like Williams, Lockers, Tom Davies,Escare, Isa etc seem delighted to sign back on and stay at the club. As a player I'd see Wigan as quite an attractive proposition. A side who've been in numerous finals, who develop young players and who aren't afraid to push the boundaries with games like those coming up in Australia.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:24 am
NickyKiss wrote:
Our UK based signings are more project signings/development than established, who often don't add enough to the success of the team. Since fielden we've had 2 top signings; Bateman and Taylor. One of which has left, the other wasn't an established first teamer.
I would have taken Moon and Ratchford, in fact I still would. Possibly even Todd Carney (moved from SL to SL) Dobson (moved SL to SL) Albert Kelly, and as I much as I hate to say it, even possibly Myler for Tommy. All of which moved SL to SL.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:13 am
jonh
NickyKiss wrote:
Lots of the lads you quote are overseas playes not English lads. Flowers form under our current regimn has been very patchy certainly like our team performances declined over the last few years. Bateman, like Faz has had his worst season for us this year, all be it still fairly good in my opinion his performances have declined. Taylor I'm sure had already played for England when we signed him and he didn't hang around too long. Clubb fair play to him and Wane, massive risk to sign him, another international however his career was on the decline and generally for us he has reinvented himself and going reasonable well.
Guys like Sarge, Hampshire leaving under a bit of a cloud with rumours of discontent with our methods, to me it just seems from the outside looking in a tough system for English players to grow in and adapt to.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:56 am
Wigg'n wrote:
He is a Wigan fan tbf
I know he's a Golborne lad and it really can swing between Wigan and Warrington.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:48 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I've always thought Tyrell looked bang ordinary at Souths. Mind you so did Cuthbertson at the Knights and he turned out well. I think with Cuthbertson and Parcell, Leeds have certainly struck gold with players who were lets just say, unfancied, so Tyrell might be worth a punt.
It's the recruitment of rival clubs that makes ours look terrible - Cuthbertson, Parcell, Fifita, Minichello, Fonua, Kelly, Talanoa, Tuimavave, etc. Where are our good signings? That lot would all stroll into our team. We can't have tied up all our money in Wiliams, Tomkins and Lockers, surely?
|