exiled Warrior wrote: We have, Navarrette recently , Sam Hopkins was another, just not a good record in this area in recent seasons,





I mentioned this mid season in relation to our recruitment and I think it is a telling stat given the timely announcement of the England squad.



If you were an established first team player at another club and were out of contract or a free agent why would you choose to go to Wigan? We have a history of struggling with our project signings with most leaving or struggling to establish themselves.



Even the ones that look to kick on like Taylor want to leave and add to that we have managed in this regimn to turn established England players into lads not capable of selection for a World Cup.



For me it is a cultural problem with the club. This whole Wigan Way thing that Wane bangs on about may work for the lads Wane has brought through the ranks, but it is a culture that doesn't seem to really sit well with lads coming to the club.

I'm not sure I agree that we wouldn't be an attractive proposition for any project style signings due to our record. Yes there's been lads like Hopkins and Navarette but there's also been guys like Escare who was brilliant last year, Willie Isa who is a good player for us right back to guys like Flower, Clubb and Gelling. We can't forget that Bateman came in as nothing more then a promising youngster.



NickyKiss wrote: I'm not sure I agree that we wouldn't be an attractive proposition for any project style signings due to our record. Yes there's been lads like Hopkins and Navarette but there's also been guys like Escare who was brilliant last year, Willie Isa who is a good player for us right back to guys like Flower, Clubb and Gelling. We can't forget that Bateman came in as nothing more then a promising youngster.



We've had a poor season granted but things can't be too bad around the place when lads like Williams, Lockers, Tom Davies,Escare, Isa etc seem delighted to sign back on and stay at the club. As a player I'd see Wigan as quite an attractive proposition. A side who've been in numerous finals, who develop young players and who aren't afraid to push the boundaries with games like those coming up in Australia.



Our UK based signings are more project signings/development than established, who often don't add enough to the success of the team. Since fielden we've had 2 top signings; Bateman and Taylor. One of which has left, the other wasn't an established first teamer.





