exiled Warrior wrote:
We have, Navarrette recently , Sam Hopkins was another, just not a good record in this area in recent seasons,
I mentioned this mid season in relation to our recruitment and I think it is a telling stat given the timely announcement of the England squad.
If you were an established first team player at another club and were out of contract or a free agent why would you choose to go to Wigan? We have a history of struggling with our project signings with most leaving or struggling to establish themselves.
Even the ones that look to kick on like Taylor want to leave and add to that we have managed in this regimn to turn established England players into lads not capable of selection for a World Cup.
For me it is a cultural problem with the club. This whole Wigan Way thing that Wane bangs on about may work for the lads Wane has brought through the ranks, but it is a culture that doesn't seem to really sit well with lads coming to the club.