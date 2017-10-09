WiganBurt wrote: why on earth aren't we making moves for Ben Currie... he'd be my top priority, I don't care who we have in already or who would have to go. he is a must IMO.

Why would you even think Ben Currie is available or that Warrington would even listen to offers? New coach just installed and looking promising on the recruitment side of things. Even if he was available, I doubt the lad would even want to join us tbf.