Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:46 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 637
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Ratchford: Salford to Wire
Hodgson: Huddersfield to Wire
Briscoe: Hull to Leeds
Moon: Salford to Leeds
Lytham: Hull to Wire
Brown: Widnes to Wire
Percy: Widnes to Saints

To name a few since the Fielden signing.


That list proves his point because the only one that was a top player when they moved was Hodgson, and arguably none of others are top players even now. Oh and one of them doesn't exist.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:49 pm
Last Son of Wigan
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3096
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
That list proves his point because the only one that was a top player when they moved was Hodgson, and arguably none of others are top players even now. Oh and one of them doesn't exist.


Moon would walk into our team. We chased Briscoe but he chose Leeds. That's just our team. Transfers from SL club to SL does happen.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:50 pm
Last Son of Wigan
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3096
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Moon would walk into our team. We chased Briscoe but he chose Leeds. That's just our team. Transfers from SL club to SL does happen.


So would Ratchford for what it's worth.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:22 pm
Sweaty Betty's
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 487
WiganBurt wrote:
why on earth aren't we making moves for Ben Currie... he'd be my top priority, I don't care who we have in already or who would have to go. he is a must IMO.


Do you think Warrington would let him go to Wigan? We tried to sign him as a junior but he turned us down.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:27 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12528
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Moon would walk into our team. We chased Briscoe but he chose Leeds. That's just our team. Transfers from SL club to SL does happen.

It does from small clubs to big clubs, like all the examples you mention, but not big club to big club unless there is a secondary reason (off field issues, for example). Even then, the majority you mention weren't top players when they signed, but kicked on afterwards.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:46 pm
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 110
WiganBurt wrote:
why on earth aren't we making moves for Ben Currie... he'd be my top priority, I don't care who we have in already or who would have to go. he is a must IMO.


Why would you even think Ben Currie is available or that Warrington would even listen to offers? New coach just installed and looking promising on the recruitment side of things. Even if he was available, I doubt the lad would even want to join us tbf.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:59 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5714
RichieS wrote:
Why would you even think Ben Currie is available or that Warrington would even listen to offers? New coach just installed and looking promising on the recruitment side of things. Even if he was available, I doubt the lad would even want to join us tbf.


He is a Wigan fan tbf :wink:
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:06 pm
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 110
Haha, then I stand corrected! Just read an article by Dave Woods on BBC stating Wayne Bennett might opt to play him in the centres...that is an interesting idea!
