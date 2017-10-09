WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:46 pm
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Ratchford: Salford to Wire
Hodgson: Huddersfield to Wire
Briscoe: Hull to Leeds
Moon: Salford to Leeds
Lytham: Hull to Wire
Brown: Widnes to Wire
Percy: Widnes to Saints

To name a few since the Fielden signing.


That list proves his point because the only one that was a top player when they moved was Hodgson, and arguably none of others are top players even now. Oh and one of them doesn't exist.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:49 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
That list proves his point because the only one that was a top player when they moved was Hodgson, and arguably none of others are top players even now. Oh and one of them doesn't exist.


Moon would walk into our team. We chased Briscoe but he chose Leeds. That's just our team. Transfers from SL club to SL does happen.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:50 pm
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Moon would walk into our team. We chased Briscoe but he chose Leeds. That's just our team. Transfers from SL club to SL does happen.


So would Ratchford for what it's worth.
