Last Son of Wigan wrote: Ratchford: Salford to Wire

Hodgson: Huddersfield to Wire

Briscoe: Hull to Leeds

Moon: Salford to Leeds

Lytham: Hull to Wire

Brown: Widnes to Wire

Percy: Widnes to Saints



To name a few since the Fielden signing.

That list proves his point because the only one that was a top player when they moved was Hodgson, and arguably none of others are top players even now. Oh and one of them doesn't exist.