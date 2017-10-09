Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Ratchford: Salford to Wire
Hodgson: Huddersfield to Wire
Briscoe: Hull to Leeds
Moon: Salford to Leeds
Lytham: Hull to Wire
Brown: Widnes to Wire
Percy: Widnes to Saints
To name a few since the Fielden signing.
Hodgson: Huddersfield to Wire
Briscoe: Hull to Leeds
Moon: Salford to Leeds
Lytham: Hull to Wire
Brown: Widnes to Wire
Percy: Widnes to Saints
To name a few since the Fielden signing.
That list proves his point because the only one that was a top player when they moved was Hodgson, and arguably none of others are top players even now. Oh and one of them doesn't exist.