|
|
The sad thing is even we would've done better then Cas yesterday. The atmosphere of Old Trafford under the lights isn't new to us but Cas just froze.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:19 pm
|
|
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Excuse my total lack of knowledge of NRL players but what position does Tyrell play and what are his best attributes?
Tyrell is a prop and fairly big about 6 foot tall. Was dropped by Maguire but came back at the end of the season. Runs hard and is more consistent than most of our props. Not sure why Maguire dropped him, especially will the errors the Burgess twins made all season.
He’s been a fringe Origin player for Queensland in the past and he’s about 28/29.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:09 am
|
|
Looking at him on YouTube he's built like a brick outdoor toilet as well although not the tallest. He certainly knows how to hit a ball close to the line, which would be nice as our props seem to be allergic to the try line paint (at least that's the impression they give).
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:43 am
|
|
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Clearly need fresh blood and a different approach to who we sign. I believe this won’t happen under the current regime.
The investment in ‘home grown talent’ along with resigning past players isn’t working; it’s there for all to see.
I remember speaking to West, he said Wigan have three different strands;
-promote the best youth with the academy
-target top talent from around the UK
-try for a marquee style top talent.
We arguably award contracts to too many of the young lads. Only the top few should to signed.
When was the last time we signed a top SL player from another club? Bateman as a young unproven player? As a recognised signing it was probably Fielden, about 12 years ago.
Sam and George neither are anything close to a marquee. A marquee would be throwing enough money at the likes of Inglis, Cronk or a NZ player to play SL making it worth their while to play SL.
I sew other clubs making bold moves, while we re-sign past players.
To be fair, the salary cap has made it very difficult to sign top SL players. There tends to need to be a secondary reason for a player to move from one big club to another (e.g Bradford financial troubles with Fielden, off field issues with Gleeson and Hardaker). If you look at the other clubs, I can't think of too many examples, so don't think it's just us.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:25 am
|
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Looking at him on YouTube he's built like a brick outdoor toilet as well although not the tallest. He certainly knows how to hit a ball close to the line, which would be nice as our props seem to be allergic to the try line paint (at least that's the impression they give).
We have props? Are they the guys we use as dummy runners when our wingers take the ball in?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:26 am
|
|
I've always thought Tyrell looked bang ordinary at Souths. Mind you so did Cuthbertson at the Knights and he turned out well. I think with Cuthbertson and Parcell, Leeds have certainly struck gold with players who were lets just say, unfancied, so Tyrell might be worth a punt.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:00 am
|
|
ChrisA wrote:
We have props? Are they the guys we use as dummy runners when our wingers take the ball in?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:23 am
|
|
why on earth aren't we making moves for Ben Currie... he'd be my top priority, I don't care who we have in already or who would have to go. he is a must IMO.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:58 am
|
|
Grimmy wrote:
To be fair, the salary cap has made it very difficult to sign top SL players. There tends to need to be a secondary reason for a player to move from one big club to another (e.g Bradford financial troubles with Fielden, off field issues with Gleeson and Hardaker). If you look at the other clubs, I can't think of too many examples, so don't think it's just us.
Ratchford: Salford to Wire
Hodgson: Huddersfield to Wire
Briscoe: Hull to Leeds
Moon: Salford to Leeds
Lytham: Hull to Wire
Brown: Widnes to Wire
Percy: Widnes to Saints
To name a few since the Fielden signing.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:39 pm
|
|
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Ratchford: Salford to Wire
Hodgson: Huddersfield to Wire
Briscoe: Hull to Leeds
Moon: Salford to Leeds
Lytham: Hull to Wire
Brown: Widnes to Wire
Percy: Widnes to Saints
To name a few since the Fielden signing.
I meant from one big club to another. Players moving from small clubs to big clubs happens, but I can't really think of any big names at Salford, Huddersfield, Widnes etc who I would want, can you?
|
