Last Son of Wigan wrote: Clearly need fresh blood and a different approach to who we sign. I believe this won’t happen under the current regime.



The investment in ‘home grown talent’ along with resigning past players isn’t working; it’s there for all to see.



I remember speaking to West, he said Wigan have three different strands;

-promote the best youth with the academy

-target top talent from around the UK

-try for a marquee style top talent.



We arguably award contracts to too many of the young lads. Only the top few should to signed.

When was the last time we signed a top SL player from another club? Bateman as a young unproven player? As a recognised signing it was probably Fielden, about 12 years ago.



Sam and George neither are anything close to a marquee. A marquee would be throwing enough money at the likes of Inglis, Cronk or a NZ player to play SL making it worth their while to play SL.



I sew other clubs making bold moves, while we re-sign past players.

To be fair, the salary cap has made it very difficult to sign top SL players. There tends to need to be a secondary reason for a player to move from one big club to another (e.g Bradford financial troubles with Fielden, off field issues with Gleeson and Hardaker). If you look at the other clubs, I can't think of too many examples, so don't think it's just us.