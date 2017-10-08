WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:53 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21257
Location: WIGAN
The sad thing is even we would've done better then Cas yesterday. The atmosphere of Old Trafford under the lights isn't new to us but Cas just froze.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:19 pm
MelbourneWarrior

Joined: Fri Jun 24, 2016 9:04 am
Posts: 13
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Excuse my total lack of knowledge of NRL players but what position does Tyrell play and what are his best attributes?


Tyrell is a prop and fairly big about 6 foot tall. Was dropped by Maguire but came back at the end of the season. Runs hard and is more consistent than most of our props. Not sure why Maguire dropped him, especially will the errors the Burgess twins made all season.

He’s been a fringe Origin player for Queensland in the past and he’s about 28/29.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:09 am
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21257
Location: WIGAN
Looking at him on YouTube he's built like a brick outdoor toilet as well although not the tallest. He certainly knows how to hit a ball close to the line, which would be nice as our props seem to be allergic to the try line paint (at least that's the impression they give).
