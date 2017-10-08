Itchy Arsenal wrote: Excuse my total lack of knowledge of NRL players but what position does Tyrell play and what are his best attributes?

Tyrell is a prop and fairly big about 6 foot tall. Was dropped by Maguire but came back at the end of the season. Runs hard and is more consistent than most of our props. Not sure why Maguire dropped him, especially will the errors the Burgess twins made all season.He’s been a fringe Origin player for Queensland in the past and he’s about 28/29.