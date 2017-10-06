WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:43 pm
Cruncher




The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
To be fair young Grimmy, it is a rumours thread, before slating me there are others on here over the years that have posted even worse rumours than me , oh and by the way, that team above would pee all over any in the Super Duper League


Sure. If it existed. But it doesn't.

Not sure what point you're trying to make with that.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:26 pm
The Whiffy Kipper





Cruncher wrote:
Sure. If it existed. But it doesn't.

Not sure what point you're trying to make with that.
Not trying to make any point, it's not me who must have spent an hour two trawling old posts, Grimmys the only one trying to make a point
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:34 am
NSW





Rumoured out goings but not many coming in

Frank Paul is the only every week starter leaving, should be replaced with a big enforcer.

Tommy I think will continue to play and play 7 unfortunatltv

Tierney rumoured to stay in France ( 3rd choice ful back 5th choice winger)

Breatherton rumoured to be released, not show anything for me Wells and Field already overtaken him.

Gregson rumoured to be realised. Disappointed in this as I thought he's showed potentials to be a proper ball playing loose forward.

Naverrette Home sick back to France - a shame

Shelford - released too small to be a forward.

Hopefully we'll see at least 2 signings to replace this lost, a starting prop and a good squad player ( thinking a Bateman/Sarginson type signing)
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:53 am
Last Son of Wigan




Clearly need fresh blood and a different approach to who we sign. I believe this won’t happen under the current regime.

The investment in ‘home grown talent’ along with resigning past players isn’t working; it’s there for all to see.

I remember speaking to West, he said Wigan have three different strands;
-promote the best youth with the academy
-target top talent from around the UK
-try for a marquee style top talent.

We arguably award contracts to too many of the young lads. Only the top few should to signed.
When was the last time we signed a top SL player from another club? Bateman as a young unproven player? As a recognised signing it was probably Fielden, about 12 years ago.

Sam and George neither are anything close to a marquee. A marquee would be throwing enough money at the likes of Inglis, Cronk or a NZ player to play SL making it worth their while to play SL.

I sew other clubs making bold moves, while we re-sign past players.
