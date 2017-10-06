Clearly need fresh blood and a different approach to who we sign. I believe this won’t happen under the current regime.
The investment in ‘home grown talent’ along with resigning past players isn’t working; it’s there for all to see.
I remember speaking to West, he said Wigan have three different strands;
-promote the best youth with the academy
-target top talent from around the UK
-try for a marquee style top talent.
We arguably award contracts to too many of the young lads. Only the top few should to signed.
When was the last time we signed a top SL player from another club? Bateman as a young unproven player? As a recognised signing it was probably Fielden, about 12 years ago.
Sam and George neither are anything close to a marquee. A marquee would be throwing enough money at the likes of Inglis, Cronk or a NZ player to play SL making it worth their while to play SL.
I sew other clubs making bold moves, while we re-sign past players.
