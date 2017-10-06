WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:43 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13583
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
To be fair young Grimmy, it is a rumours thread, before slating me there are others on here over the years that have posted even worse rumours than me , oh and by the way, that team above would pee all over any in the Super Duper League


Sure. If it existed. But it doesn't.

Not sure what point you're trying to make with that.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adi, apollosghost, Cherry_&_White, Chris_H, ChrisA, Cruncher, exiled Warrior, fleabag, green machine, Grimmy, JWarriors, MattyB, PC Plum, S_Riley, spartakmixtapes, The Whiffy Kipper, wiganermike and 365 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,8693,14876,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.