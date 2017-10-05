|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 820
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
|
Tommy at 9, Ganson back up and say thanks but goodbye to McIlorum and Powell.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:41 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 103
|
6, 7, 9 next year will be GW, TL and MM...no doubt in my mind!!! I say this because the Ben Reynolds contact was put to bed by the player himself almost instantly as he wasn't guaranteed game time.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:04 am
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21244
Location: WIGAN
|
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
I disagree Nicky, I think that a top team needs a top quality hooker first and foremost. It is no coincidence that the four semi-finalists all have better hookers than we do, it is also notable that in the last two NRL Grand Finals both winning hookers were outstanding.
And we won last years Grand Final and this years WCC with Sam Powell at hooker. He should be given the 9 shirt imo and Micky Mac asked to provide cover at both hooker and loose forward in a role similar to Milner at Cas. I think our game plan shackles our hookers a little rather then them lacking the skills to play what's in front of them more often.
I don't disagree that we'll need to look at it at some point (unless Ganson takes any need away) but for me it's well down the list of priorities at present.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:14 am
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1205
Location: exiled in Manchester
|
RichieS wrote:
6, 7, 9 next year will be GW, TL and MM...no doubt in my mind!!! I say this because the Ben Reynolds contact was put to bed by the player himself almost instantly as he wasn't guaranteed game time.
If so then I for one won't be watching them because that is the root cause of a lot of the issues. A replacement at 7 is , for me the absolute priority alongside a decent prop.
The hooking role needs looking at as well as there is a total lack of anything creative from there.
Sadly I have a nagging feeling that next season will be same old....
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:49 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12517
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Spot on.
In order of priority we need-
1-A half back who can organise and kick us around the field
2-A big, tough metre making prop who runs a ball like he actually wants to be on the field
3-A second prop who does the same as the above
4-A centre/utility player to add some pressure to the current outside back options
5-A hooker capable of offering a threat via a running game
We can get by without the last 3 on the list but the first 2 are absolutely crucial for 2018.
Agree entirely. It won't happen though because of cap restrictions, and the big tough metre making prop would likely to be told to limit himself to tackling, with a handful of surrender tackles thrown in - 'The Wigan Way'
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:18 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 124
|
Gelling is currently back in NZ at the moment, expect an announcement sooner than later
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:33 am
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5693
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Gelling is currently back in NZ at the moment, expect an announcement sooner than later
‘Gelling visits family’
Big news that.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:20 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21244
Location: WIGAN
|
Phil Wilkinson said there's been no contact about Gelling but he felt if the NZ Warriors did enquire then Gelling may be open to it.
It's all about cost for me. Could we replace him with as good or better for similar money? I can't see him being on a fortune so I doubt it.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:25 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12517
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Gelling is currently back in NZ at the moment, expect an announcement sooner than later
You will literally swallow any rumour and post it as fact though to be fair. Let's have a look at a team of your 'inside scoops' under your various guises as Whiffy Kipper/Mustard Tiger/Baked Bean Boogie on this thread:
Attacking Coach - Willie Peters
1. S.Ratchford
2. C.Blair
3. K.Eastmond
4. K.Hurrell
5. J.Carney
6. T.Roberts
7. C.Cronk
8. J.Graham
9. N.Friend
10. S.Thaiday
11. S.Tagataese
12. S.Manu
13. LMS
14. B.Hannant
15. J.Green
16. G.Buttriss
17. D.Taylor
Reserves: J.Roqica, C.Sandow, K.Locke, P.Vaivai, M.Taupau, B.Champion, S.Lunt, T.Campese
Out: Manfredi (Retiring), Gelling (Sacked), Gelling (Paramatta), Gelling (NZ), O'Loughlin (retiring mid-2017), Nu'uausala (Aus), Radlinski (Union - Coaching), Bateman (NRL)
Other: McNamara to Saints, Sarginson to Bath, Hampshire to Warrington, Hampshire to Saints, Battye and Mvududu to Leeds
|
