apollosghost Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm

Posts: 820

Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls



Tommy at 9, Ganson back up and say thanks but goodbye to McIlorum and Powell. RichieS

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am

Posts: 103

6, 7, 9 next year will be GW, TL and MM...no doubt in my mind!!! I say this because the Ben Reynolds contact was put to bed by the player himself almost instantly as he wasn't guaranteed game time. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21244

Location: WIGAN

Sweaty Betty's wrote: I disagree Nicky, I think that a top team needs a top quality hooker first and foremost. It is no coincidence that the four semi-finalists all have better hookers than we do, it is also notable that in the last two NRL Grand Finals both winning hookers were outstanding.



And we won last years Grand Final and this years WCC with Sam Powell at hooker. He should be given the 9 shirt imo and Micky Mac asked to provide cover at both hooker and loose forward in a role similar to Milner at Cas. I think our game plan shackles our hookers a little rather then them lacking the skills to play what's in front of them more often.



I don't disagree that we'll need to look at it at some point (unless Ganson takes any need away) but for me it's well down the list of priorities at present. And we won last years Grand Final and this years WCC with Sam Powell at hooker. He should be given the 9 shirt imo and Micky Mac asked to provide cover at both hooker and loose forward in a role similar to Milner at Cas. I think our game plan shackles our hookers a little rather then them lacking the skills to play what's in front of them more often.I don't disagree that we'll need to look at it at some point (unless Ganson takes any need away) but for me it's well down the list of priorities at present. exiled Warrior

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am

Posts: 1205

Location: exiled in Manchester

RichieS wrote: 6, 7, 9 next year will be GW, TL and MM...no doubt in my mind!!! I say this because the Ben Reynolds contact was put to bed by the player himself almost instantly as he wasn't guaranteed game time.





If so then I for one won't be watching them because that is the root cause of a lot of the issues. A replacement at 7 is , for me the absolute priority alongside a decent prop.



The hooking role needs looking at as well as there is a total lack of anything creative from there.



Sadly I have a nagging feeling that next season will be same old.... If so then I for one won't be watching them because that is the root cause of a lot of the issues. A replacement at 7 is , for me the absolute priority alongside a decent prop.The hooking role needs looking at as well as there is a total lack of anything creative from there.Sadly I have a nagging feeling that next season will be same old.... Grimmy

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 12517

NickyKiss wrote: Spot on.



In order of priority we need-



1-A half back who can organise and kick us around the field



2-A big, tough metre making prop who runs a ball like he actually wants to be on the field



3-A second prop who does the same as the above



4-A centre/utility player to add some pressure to the current outside back options



5-A hooker capable of offering a threat via a running game



We can get by without the last 3 on the list but the first 2 are absolutely crucial for 2018.

Agree entirely. It won't happen though because of cap restrictions, and the big tough metre making prop would likely to be told to limit himself to tackling, with a handful of surrender tackles thrown in - 'The Wigan Way' Agree entirely. It won't happen though because of cap restrictions, and the big tough metre making prop would likely to be told to limit himself to tackling, with a handful of surrender tackles thrown in - 'The Wigan Way' Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. The Whiffy Kipper

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am

Posts: 124

Gelling is currently back in NZ at the moment, expect an announcement sooner than later All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff. Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am

Posts: 5693

The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Gelling is currently back in NZ at the moment, expect an announcement sooner than later



‘Gelling visits family’



Big news that. ‘Gelling visits family’Big news that. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21244

Location: WIGAN

Phil Wilkinson said there's been no contact about Gelling but he felt if the NZ Warriors did enquire then Gelling may be open to it.



It's all about cost for me. Could we replace him with as good or better for similar money? I can't see him being on a fortune so I doubt it. Grimmy

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 12517

The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Gelling is currently back in NZ at the moment, expect an announcement sooner than later

You will literally swallow any rumour and post it as fact though to be fair. Let's have a look at a team of your 'inside scoops' under your various guises as Whiffy Kipper/Mustard Tiger/Baked Bean Boogie on this thread:



Attacking Coach - Willie Peters



1. S.Ratchford

2. C.Blair

3. K.Eastmond

4. K.Hurrell

5. J.Carney

6. T.Roberts

7. C.Cronk

8. J.Graham

9. N.Friend

10. S.Thaiday

11. S.Tagataese

12. S.Manu

13. LMS



14. B.Hannant

15. J.Green

16. G.Buttriss

17. D.Taylor



Reserves: J.Roqica, C.Sandow, K.Locke, P.Vaivai, M.Taupau, B.Champion, S.Lunt, T.Campese



Out: Manfredi (Retiring), Gelling (Sacked), Gelling (Paramatta), Gelling (NZ), O'Loughlin (retiring mid-2017), Nu'uausala (Aus), Radlinski (Union - Coaching), Bateman (NRL)



Other: McNamara to Saints, Sarginson to Bath, Hampshire to Warrington, Hampshire to Saints, Battye and Mvududu to Leeds You will literally swallow any rumour and post it as fact though to be fair. Let's have a look at a team of your 'inside scoops' under your various guises as Whiffy Kipper/Mustard Tiger/Baked Bean Boogie on this thread:Attacking Coach - Willie Peters1. S.Ratchford2. C.Blair3. K.Eastmond4. K.Hurrell5. J.Carney6. T.Roberts7. C.Cronk8. J.Graham9. N.Friend10. S.Thaiday11. S.Tagataese12. S.Manu13. LMS14. B.Hannant15. J.Green16. G.Buttriss17. D.TaylorReserves: J.Roqica, C.Sandow, K.Locke, P.Vaivai, M.Taupau, B.Champion, S.Lunt, T.CampeseOut: Manfredi (Retiring), Gelling (Sacked), Gelling (Paramatta), Gelling (NZ), O'Loughlin (retiring mid-2017), Nu'uausala (Aus), Radlinski (Union - Coaching), Bateman (NRL)Other: McNamara to Saints, Sarginson to Bath, Hampshire to Warrington, Hampshire to Saints, Battye and Mvududu to Leeds Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Cherry_&_White, ChrisA, CM Punk, Cruncher, Grimmy, J L Hooker, jaws1, moto748, NickyKiss, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RichieS, S_Riley, Sweaty Betty's, warrior1872, Wiganosopher and 372 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 824 , 825 , 826 , 827 1 ... 823 8269 posts • Page 827 of 827 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,644,788 3,093 76,282 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























