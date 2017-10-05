WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:19 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Tommy at 9, Ganson back up and say thanks but goodbye to McIlorum and Powell.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:41 pm
RichieS User avatar
6, 7, 9 next year will be GW, TL and MM...no doubt in my mind!!! I say this because the Ben Reynolds contact was put to bed by the player himself almost instantly as he wasn't guaranteed game time.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:04 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
I disagree Nicky, I think that a top team needs a top quality hooker first and foremost. It is no coincidence that the four semi-finalists all have better hookers than we do, it is also notable that in the last two NRL Grand Finals both winning hookers were outstanding.


And we won last years Grand Final and this years WCC with Sam Powell at hooker. He should be given the 9 shirt imo and Micky Mac asked to provide cover at both hooker and loose forward in a role similar to Milner at Cas. I think our game plan shackles our hookers a little rather then them lacking the skills to play what's in front of them more often.

I don't disagree that we'll need to look at it at some point (unless Ganson takes any need away) but for me it's well down the list of priorities at present.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:14 am
exiled Warrior User avatar
RichieS wrote:
6, 7, 9 next year will be GW, TL and MM...no doubt in my mind!!! I say this because the Ben Reynolds contact was put to bed by the player himself almost instantly as he wasn't guaranteed game time.



If so then I for one won't be watching them because that is the root cause of a lot of the issues. A replacement at 7 is , for me the absolute priority alongside a decent prop.

The hooking role needs looking at as well as there is a total lack of anything creative from there.

Sadly I have a nagging feeling that next season will be same old....
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:49 am
Grimmy User avatar
NickyKiss wrote:
Spot on.

In order of priority we need-

1-A half back who can organise and kick us around the field

2-A big, tough metre making prop who runs a ball like he actually wants to be on the field

3-A second prop who does the same as the above

4-A centre/utility player to add some pressure to the current outside back options

5-A hooker capable of offering a threat via a running game

We can get by without the last 3 on the list but the first 2 are absolutely crucial for 2018.

Agree entirely. It won't happen though because of cap restrictions, and the big tough metre making prop would likely to be told to limit himself to tackling, with a handful of surrender tackles thrown in - 'The Wigan Way'
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:18 am
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Gelling is currently back in NZ at the moment, expect an announcement sooner than later
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:33 am
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Gelling is currently back in NZ at the moment, expect an announcement sooner than later


‘Gelling visits family’

Big news that.
