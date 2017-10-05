Sweaty Betty's wrote: I disagree Nicky, I think that a top team needs a top quality hooker first and foremost. It is no coincidence that the four semi-finalists all have better hookers than we do, it is also notable that in the last two NRL Grand Finals both winning hookers were outstanding.

And we won last years Grand Final and this years WCC with Sam Powell at hooker. He should be given the 9 shirt imo and Micky Mac asked to provide cover at both hooker and loose forward in a role similar to Milner at Cas. I think our game plan shackles our hookers a little rather then them lacking the skills to play what's in front of them more often.I don't disagree that we'll need to look at it at some point (unless Ganson takes any need away) but for me it's well down the list of priorities at present.