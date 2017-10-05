WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:19 pm
apollosghost
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 820
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Tommy at 9, Ganson back up and say thanks but goodbye to McIlorum and Powell.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:41 pm
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 103
6, 7, 9 next year will be GW, TL and MM...no doubt in my mind!!! I say this because the Ben Reynolds contact was put to bed by the player himself almost instantly as he wasn't guaranteed game time.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:04 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21243
Location: WIGAN
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
I disagree Nicky, I think that a top team needs a top quality hooker first and foremost. It is no coincidence that the four semi-finalists all have better hookers than we do, it is also notable that in the last two NRL Grand Finals both winning hookers were outstanding.


And we won last years Grand Final and this years WCC with Sam Powell at hooker. He should be given the 9 shirt imo and Micky Mac asked to provide cover at both hooker and loose forward in a role similar to Milner at Cas. I think our game plan shackles our hookers a little rather then them lacking the skills to play what's in front of them more often.

I don't disagree that we'll need to look at it at some point (unless Ganson takes any need away) but for me it's well down the list of priorities at present.
Previous

