Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:57 am
jonh User avatar
Agreed Cruncher looks like we will be going into 2018 with Wane in charge and I agree with your assessment in relation to the squad.

I'm genuinely not too concerned about personelle our youngsters have another year under their belts to mature along with a full offseason to develop further strength gains.

Key for me is a Deaconesq half signing and the change in tactics we all crave as fans.

Those 2 factors I feel will see the team improve significantly.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:31 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
He's a bigger threat than anyone else in the squad?!

:IDEA: No one on the field knows what Gelling will do at any time, and I include Gelling in that. :CRAZY:
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:48 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Cruncher wrote:
It seems to me that all talk of replacing our underperforming right centre is a distraction from reality.

I'd love to replace Gelling with someone better, but as he's under contract (and is sometimes capable of putting on a good show), I don't consider a new no. 3 a burning priority.

With a stronger and more aggressive front row, and a more skilled halfback pairing, the three-quarters might actually show what they're capable of.

I'd add that with different tactics - i.e. less use of our centres and wingers as battering rams while our slow, lazy props have yet another rest - we might also see some spark from the backs, but it's starting to feel as if a change of coaching staff is not really on the cards. At least, not yet.


Spot on.

In order of priority we need-

1-A half back who can organise and kick us around the field

2-A big, tough metre making prop who runs a ball like he actually wants to be on the field

3-A second prop who does the same as the above

4-A centre/utility player to add some pressure to the current outside back options

5-A hooker capable of offering a threat via a running game

We can get by without the last 3 on the list but the first 2 are absolutely crucial for 2018.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:12 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
Spot on.

In order of priority we need-

1-A half back who can organise and kick us around the field

2-A big, tough metre making prop who runs a ball like he actually wants to be on the field

3-A second prop who does the same as the above

4-A centre/utility player to add some pressure to the current outside back options

5-A hooker capable of offering a threat via a running game

We can get by without the last 3 on the list but the first 2 are absolutely crucial for 2018.


I disagree Nicky, I think that a top team needs a top quality hooker first and foremost. It is no coincidence that the four semi-finalists all have better hookers than we do, it is also notable that in the last two NRL Grand Finals both winning hookers were outstanding.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:34 pm
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
I disagree Nicky, I think that a top team needs a top quality hooker first and foremost. It is no coincidence that the four semi-finalists all have better hookers than we do, it is also notable that in the last two NRL Grand Finals both winning hookers were outstanding.


But those hookers (Houghton, Hinchcliffe, Roby, Parcell, Ayton, Clarke) are all more effective when their scrum half leads the team around the pitch and kick opposition teams onto the back foot. We don't have that key ingredient at the moment and it's holding Williams and the rest of our speedy players back. I agree with NK, a 7 with a real kicking game is priority.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:14 pm
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
I disagree Nicky, I think that a top team needs a top quality hooker first and foremost. It is no coincidence that the four semi-finalists all have better hookers than we do, it is also notable that in the last two NRL Grand Finals both winning hookers were outstanding.


Tommy named in Kiwi squad, anyone want to bet against him playing at hooker for NZ ?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:48 pm
apollosghost wrote:
Tommy named in Kiwi squad, anyone want to bet against him playing at hooker for NZ ?


He definitely will. They’ve dropped Luke after his poor season and only have Levi who’s a rookie.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:02 pm
I genuinely think our best bet is Tommy to 9 with McIlorum and as harsh as it may be, bring in a 7 and let Powell move on. He really did a great job covering for MM when he was injured but he's not done enough to make it his position.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:12 pm
Salty User avatar
[quote="Bigredwarrior"]I genuinely think our best bet is Tommy to 9 with McIlorum and as harsh as it may be, bring in a 7 and let Powell move on. He really did a great job covering for MM when he was injured but he's not done enough to make it his position

I prefer Powell to McIlorum but I don't rate him either.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:15 pm
[quote="Salty"]


I know where you're coming from but he's a better hooker than Powell and he does have the aggression that we don't have anywhere else.
