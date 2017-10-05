Agreed Cruncher looks like we will be going into 2018 with Wane in charge and I agree with your assessment in relation to the squad.
I'm genuinely not too concerned about personelle our youngsters have another year under their belts to mature along with a full offseason to develop further strength gains.
Key for me is a Deaconesq half signing and the change in tactics we all crave as fans.
Those 2 factors I feel will see the team improve significantly.
