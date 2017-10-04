WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:43 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2542
Not worse than Tommy, no, but I think his fitness is a concern, to say the least.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:56 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 123
warrior24 wrote:
Gelling to Widnes???

Been told NZ Warriors
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:33 pm
Father Ted
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7315
If Gelling leaves who would replace him?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:45 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5682
Father Ted wrote:
If Gelling leaves who would replace him?


Forsyth probably. He seems to have disappeared into thin air though!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:46 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 522
I thought that we wanted to improve the team. Forsyth is not ready to step into Gellings shoes yet. Despite the frustrations a fit Gelling is a bigger threat than anyone in the squad. I still see him as more of a wide second row though.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:02 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21234
Location: WIGAN
Gelling tweeted the other day that we'll be back like herpes next year so it doesn't sound like he's got plans to move on.

We need him imo although we could do with another centre/utility player to add some pressure for his place.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:55 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13581
Wigg'n wrote:
Forsyth probably. He seems to have disappeared into thin air though!


That would be just the huge forward stride we've all been calling for.

Not.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:05 am
Last Son of Wigan
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3091
Levrier wrote:
I thought that we wanted to improve the team. Forsyth is not ready to step into Gellings shoes yet. Despite the frustrations a fit Gelling is a bigger threat than anyone in the squad. I still see him as more of a wide second row though.


He's a bigger threat than anyone else in the squad?!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:47 am
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1680
Pretty happy with the Gelling and Gildart in the centres. Gellings carries coming out of our own end are priceless.

Agreed we could do with a Sargison type signing (not him not but some like him in 2014). Just for a bit of depth.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:28 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13581
It seems to me that all talk of replacing our underperforming right centre is a distraction from reality.

I'd love to replace Gelling with someone better, but as he's under contract (and is sometimes capable of putting on a good show), I don't consider a new no. 3 a burning priority.

With a stronger and more aggressive front row, and a more skilled halfback pairing, the three-quarters might actually show what they're capable of.

I'd add that with different tactics - i.e. less use of our centres and wingers as battering rams while our slow, lazy props have yet another rest - we might also see some spark from the backs, but it's starting to feel as if a change of coaching staff is not really on the cards. At least, not yet.
