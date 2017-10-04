It seems to me that all talk of replacing our underperforming right centre is a distraction from reality.
I'd love to replace Gelling with someone better, but as he's under contract (and is sometimes capable of putting on a good show), I don't consider a new no. 3 a burning priority.
With a stronger and more aggressive front row, and a more skilled halfback pairing, the three-quarters might actually show what they're capable of.
I'd add that with different tactics - i.e. less use of our centres and wingers as battering rams while our slow, lazy props have yet another rest - we might also see some spark from the backs, but it's starting to feel as if a change of coaching staff is not really on the cards. At least, not yet.
