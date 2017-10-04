WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:43 pm
Not worse than Tommy, no, but I think his fitness is a concern, to say the least.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:56 pm
warrior24 wrote:
Gelling to Widnes???

Been told NZ Warriors
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:33 pm
If Gelling leaves who would replace him?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:45 pm
Father Ted wrote:
If Gelling leaves who would replace him?


Forsyth probably. He seems to have disappeared into thin air though!
