WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:25 pm
warrior24 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 13, 2003 8:38 pm
Posts: 1219
Location: Behind enemy lines......laughing
Gelling to Widnes???
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:50 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12508
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Heard Gregson wanted out, unhappy with the way Wane treats other players, they had a fall out. Radz spoke to Gregson and now he's going.
Bretherton has been told to expect to be on loan or find another club.
FPN removed himself from the other players group WhatsApp chat, he's all but gone.

Lockers was disgusted with the offer Wigan offered him, so he's pushing for Toronto.

Also heard Joel has been given another 2 year deal.

This wasn't the same mate who told you Hock was forced out of the club by gangsters was it? :LIAR:
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:00 pm
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13952
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
Cruncher wrote:
Worse than Tommy?

Genuine question, because I haven't seen as ineffective a no. 7 in a Wigan shirt as Tommy has been this year in as long as I can remember.



Image

:WAVE: :WAVE: :WAVE: :WAVE: :WAVE:
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:36 pm
RichieS User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 100
Moran!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:38 pm
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13952
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
RichieS wrote:
Moran!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



I miss the daily Denis Moran picture threads (can you tell its the off season)
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:08 pm
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3090
Grimmy wrote:
This wasn't the same mate who told you Hock was forced out of the club by gangsters was it? :LIAR:


Honestly yes it was! I think I need to change my sources. :lol:
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:11 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13579
[Gareth] wrote:
Image

:WAVE: :WAVE: :WAVE: :WAVE: :WAVE:


Jeeez. Thanks for reminding me. Is this really what we've slid back to?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:48 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2520
Location: Atherton
Mark Reber
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, CM Punk, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, fleabag, green machine, Grimmy, J L Hooker, jonh, jus@casvegas, Last Son of Wigan, leg_end, mailman, MattyB, Pieman, proper-shaped-balls, RichieS, secondstanza, sergeant pepper, SmokeyTA, wakeyrule, wiganermike and 354 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,4192,72976,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM