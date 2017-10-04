Last Son of Wigan wrote:

Heard Gregson wanted out, unhappy with the way Wane treats other players, they had a fall out. Radz spoke to Gregson and now he's going.

Bretherton has been told to expect to be on loan or find another club.

FPN removed himself from the other players group WhatsApp chat, he's all but gone.



Lockers was disgusted with the offer Wigan offered him, so he's pushing for Toronto.



Also heard Joel has been given another 2 year deal.