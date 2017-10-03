|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
He's certainly worth a shot.
I've been wondering if we're genuinely linked with anybody? So far, this thread is a long wish list rather than proper rumours of potential signings. I hate the time of the year!!
not good enough for Leigh in my book so no thanks
Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:53 am
RichieS wrote:
Was told by a business associate I caught up with today (ex-director at Leigh) that he was reliably informed by those still at the club we have made contact regards Ben Reynolds...
Beginning to suspect our recruitment for 2018 will be akin to the bloke who's forgotten his wife's birthday and pegs it down to the petrol station for an emergency card and bunch of flowers...
Happy to be proved very wrong though if you're reading this IL!
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:19 am
He's 23, fast, decent hands and a good kicking game. If as has been said earlier in the thread TL has moved up to the coaching role, I'd prefer a player proven at the top level but they don't become available every day do they?
It wouldn't surprise me to see Shorrocks a lot more next year if he can regain fitness and avoid further injuries.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:49 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
He's 23, fast, decent hands and a good kicking game. If as has been said earlier in the thread TL has moved up to the coaching role, I'd prefer a player proven at the top level but they don't become available every day do they?
It wouldn't surprise me to see Shorrocks a lot more next year if he can regain fitness and avoid further injuries.
Is Shorrocks a goal kicker, has we need one for next year.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:51 am
Shorrocks is a good goal kicker. It's such a shame that he's had two bad injuries back to back because there is a place there for the taking.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:33 am
ksm1701 wrote:
Beginning to suspect our recruitment for 2018 will be akin to the bloke who's forgotten his wife's birthday and pegs it down to the petrol station for an emergency card and bunch of flowers...
Happy to be proved very wrong though if you're reading this IL!
Must admit, it would feel like a bit of a comedown after the NSW half.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:39 am
The way I look at it...Albert Kelly was bang average in the HKR side and has been a revelation in the Hull setup. I genuinely think he may come good in our setup playing alongside GW
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:10 am
RichieS wrote:
The way I look at it...Albert Kelly was bang average in the HKR side and has been a revelation in the Hull setup. I genuinely think he may come good in our setup playing alongside GW
Kelly was Hull KRs player of the year in his first season with them when he was the main influence in them getting to the cup final. I think it went sour for him in his second season. But he wasn't bang average otherwise Hull would never have taken him.
Anyway what we need is a kicking scrum half who can lead and organise things, I don't see the lad from Leigh being able to do that.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:44 pm
That's a lovely analogy!
And the 'NSW half', I would suggest, is a busted flush who couldn't cement a place in the worst team in the comp last season.
|