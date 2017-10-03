WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:46 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2518
Location: Atherton
Bigredwarrior wrote:
He's certainly worth a shot.

I've been wondering if we're genuinely linked with anybody? So far, this thread is a long wish list rather than proper rumours of potential signings. I hate the time of the year!!


????

not good enough for Leigh in my book so no thanks
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:53 am
ksm1701 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 809
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
RichieS wrote:
Was told by a business associate I caught up with today (ex-director at Leigh) that he was reliably informed by those still at the club we have made contact regards Ben Reynolds...

Beginning to suspect our recruitment for 2018 will be akin to the bloke who's forgotten his wife's birthday and pegs it down to the petrol station for an emergency card and bunch of flowers... :cry:

Happy to be proved very wrong though if you're reading this IL!
Last edited by ksm1701 on Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:39 am, edited 1 time in total.
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:19 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1137
Pieman wrote:
????

not good enough for Leigh in my book so no thanks


He's 23, fast, decent hands and a good kicking game. If as has been said earlier in the thread TL has moved up to the coaching role, I'd prefer a player proven at the top level but they don't become available every day do they?

It wouldn't surprise me to see Shorrocks a lot more next year if he can regain fitness and avoid further injuries.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:49 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 853
Location: Around the three Sisters
Bigredwarrior wrote:
He's 23, fast, decent hands and a good kicking game. If as has been said earlier in the thread TL has moved up to the coaching role, I'd prefer a player proven at the top level but they don't become available every day do they?

It wouldn't surprise me to see Shorrocks a lot more next year if he can regain fitness and avoid further injuries.


Is Shorrocks a goal kicker, has we need one for next year.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:51 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21225
Location: WIGAN
Shorrocks is a good goal kicker. It's such a shame that he's had two bad injuries back to back because there is a place there for the taking.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:33 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13577
ksm1701 wrote:
Beginning to suspect our recruitment for 2018 will be akin to the bloke who's forgotten his wife's birthday and pegs it down to the petrol station for an emergency card and bunch of flowers... :cry:

Happy to be proved very wrong though if you're reading this IL!


Must admit, it would feel like a bit of a comedown after the NSW half.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:39 am
RichieS User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 99
The way I look at it...Albert Kelly was bang average in the HKR side and has been a revelation in the Hull setup. I genuinely think he may come good in our setup playing alongside GW
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:10 am
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1889
RichieS wrote:
The way I look at it...Albert Kelly was bang average in the HKR side and has been a revelation in the Hull setup. I genuinely think he may come good in our setup playing alongside GW

Kelly was Hull KRs player of the year in his first season with them when he was the main influence in them getting to the cup final. I think it went sour for him in his second season. But he wasn't bang average otherwise Hull would never have taken him.

Anyway what we need is a kicking scrum half who can lead and organise things, I don't see the lad from Leigh being able to do that.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:44 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2540
ksm1701 wrote:
Beginning to suspect our recruitment for 2018 will be akin to the bloke who's forgotten his wife's birthday and pegs it down to the petrol station for an emergency card and bunch of flowers... :cry:

Happy to be proved very wrong though if you're reading this IL!


That's a lovely analogy! :lol:

And the 'NSW half', I would suggest, is a busted flush who couldn't cement a place in the worst team in the comp last season.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, apollosghost, Azul, Cherry_&_White, ChrisA, critch67, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, Froggy, J L Hooker, jaws1, JWarriors, ksm1701, Levrier, Lord Byron, Madderzahatter, moto748, MOUSE13, rlbet, spartakmixtapes, TonyM19, Top Saint, Trainman, Warrior Winger, wiganermike and 342 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,3002,81476,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM