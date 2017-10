Pieman

Bigredwarrior wrote: He's certainly worth a shot.



I've been wondering if we're genuinely linked with anybody? So far, this thread is a long wish list rather than proper rumours of potential signings. I hate the time of the year!!



not good enough for Leigh in my book so no thanks

RichieS wrote: Was told by a business associate I caught up with today (ex-director at Leigh) that he was reliably informed by those still at the club we have made contact regards Ben Reynolds...

Beginning to suspect our recruitment for 2018 will be akin to the bloke who's forgotten his wife's birthday and pegs it down to the petrol station for an emergency card and bunch of flowers...



Beginning to suspect our recruitment for 2018 will be akin to the bloke who's forgotten his wife's birthday and pegs it down to the petrol station for an emergency card and bunch of flowers...

Happy to be proved very wrong though if you're reading this IL!



Pieman wrote: ????



not good enough for Leigh in my book so no thanks



He's 23, fast, decent hands and a good kicking game. If as has been said earlier in the thread TL has moved up to the coaching role, I'd prefer a player proven at the top level but they don't become available every day do they?



He's 23, fast, decent hands and a good kicking game. If as has been said earlier in the thread TL has moved up to the coaching role, I'd prefer a player proven at top level but they don't become available every day do they?

It wouldn't surprise me to see Shorrocks a lot more next year if he can regain fitness and avoid further injuries.

Bigredwarrior wrote: He's 23, fast, decent hands and a good kicking game. If as has been said earlier in the thread TL has moved up to the coaching role, I'd prefer a player proven at the top level but they don't become available every day do they?



It wouldn't surprise me to see Shorrocks a lot more next year if he can regain fitness and avoid further injuries.



Is Shorrocks a goal kicker, has we need one for next year.

Shorrocks is a good goal kicker. It's such a shame that he's had two bad injuries back to back because there is a place there for the taking.



Must admit, it would feel like a bit of a comedown after the NSW half.



Must admit, it would feel like a bit of a comedown after the NSW half.

The way I look at it...Albert Kelly was bang average in the HKR side and has been a revelation in the Hull setup. I genuinely think he may come good in our setup playing alongside GW

