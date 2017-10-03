WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:21 pm
moto748




Wigg'n wrote:
Tyrone Roberts going to Wire.


Who isn't these days?!

Some clubs certainly don't seem too hamstrung by the SC.

I'd vastly rather have a young half like Roberts than the likes of Hodkinson, but it's a pipe-dream anyway...
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:47 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior




moto748 wrote:
Who isn't these days?!

Some clubs certainly don't seem too hamstrung by the SC.

I'd vastly rather have a young half like Roberts than the likes of Hodkinson, but it's a pipe-dream anyway...


Can't say I've seen too much of Roberts, what's your opinion of him/what type of half is he?

I'd be over the moon with Hodkinson though, was playing origin only 2 years ago. Excellent kicking game and organisational skills and with his goal kicking our points difference will shoot up.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:35 pm
CobraCraig




I read an article on Hodgkinson last season and it basically said he was shot,handed over kicking duties to a rookie for a late game winning kick and has seemingly lost his confidence,has been dropped on occasions too.
Maybe coming over here will do him good and playing against lesser opponents will help him get his mojo back but I wouldn't just presume that because he's recently played origin that he will be a success over here.
